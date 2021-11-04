See All Neurologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD

Neurology
3.2 (40)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Rubin works at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Jupiter, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tenet Florida Physician Services
    500 University Blvd Ste 208, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 691-1904
  2. 2
    West Palm Beach Office
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 4900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 835-3396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 04, 2021
    everything about my visit exceeded my expectations starting with the office staff and continued with Dr Rubin who was knowledgeable professional and caring. I would strongly recommend Dr Rubin if he is recommended.
    jerry libes — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD

    Neurology
    52 years of experience
    English, French and Italian
    1730280942
    Education & Certifications

    Memorial Sloan-Ketting Cancer Center|New York Hospital|Rockefeller University Hospital
    The Montreal Children's Hospital
    Jewish General Hospital
    McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Neurology
