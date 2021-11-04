Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
-
1
Tenet Florida Physician Services500 University Blvd Ste 208, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 691-1904
-
2
West Palm Beach Office1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 4900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 835-3396
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
everything about my visit exceeded my expectations starting with the office staff and continued with Dr Rubin who was knowledgeable professional and caring. I would strongly recommend Dr Rubin if he is recommended.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1730280942
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Ketting Cancer Center|New York Hospital|Rockefeller University Hospital
- The Montreal Children's Hospital
- Jewish General Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks French and Italian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.