Dr. J Ruegemer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Ruegemer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Locations
Endocrinology Clinic of Minneapolis7701 York Ave S Ste 180, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-7810
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ruegemer is caring and listens to his patients. I've been seeing him for several years and highly recommend him.
About Dr. J Ruegemer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326007709
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
