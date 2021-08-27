Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Newark Office4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 111, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-4600Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine, PA556 S DuPont Blvd Ste H, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 424-6645Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
Great experience and results!
About Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154332476
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Emory Univ Atlanta & Astil Hosp
- Emory U Sch Med & Affil Hosps
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Russell speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.