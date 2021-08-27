Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine, PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Milford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.