Dr. Jeffrey Ryu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ryu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ryu, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ryu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.
Dr. Ryu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ryu's Office Locations
-
1
Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-4598
-
2
Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers2450 Fire Mesa St Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 780-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryu?
About Dr. Jeffrey Ryu, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1427039932
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Irvine Med Ctr
- University of California - Irvine Med Ctr
- University Of California
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryu works at
Dr. Ryu has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.