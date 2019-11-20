Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sack works at Centre for Cardiology in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.