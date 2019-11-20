See All Interventional Cardiologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sack works at Centre for Cardiology in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centre for Cardiology
    5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 260, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 20, 2019
    Excellent from the first phone call I made, they got me right in and were more comprehensive than any cardiologist I have ever seen. I have complete trust in their office as they pride themselves on patient customer service and would highly recommend their office to anyone!
    Kimberly Powell — Nov 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316923147
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center - New Jersey
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sack works at Centre for Cardiology in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sack’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

