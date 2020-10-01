Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salizzoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Salizzoni works at
Dr. Salizzoni's Office Locations
Aspen Medical Associates1 DEGRAW AVE, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 928-0200
Northern NJ Center for sleep Medicine at Holy Name725 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-7260
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved him. Met when I was in HNH and Care One. Kind, informative and caring.
About Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
- Rutgers University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salizzoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salizzoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salizzoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salizzoni works at
Dr. Salizzoni speaks Italian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salizzoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salizzoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salizzoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salizzoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.