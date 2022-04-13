Dr. Jeffrey Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sanders, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sanders, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Goodall Witcher Hospital and Hill Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Urology Clinic601 W State Highway 6 Ste 105, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 741-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Goodall Witcher Hospital
- Hill Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Sanders for a moderately high prostate psa result for over a year now that has included biopsy and mri tests. He is highly skilled and methodical in his assessments and explains the process, procedure and results in a very clear way. His Dr/patient skills are outstanding IMO.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sanders, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1790898146
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Meml Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
