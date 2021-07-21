Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Sanderson works at JEFFREY SANDERSON MD in New Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.