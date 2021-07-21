Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Sanderson works at
Dr. Sanderson's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey R Sanderson MD4 Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 354-2241
-
2
New Milford Hospital21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 354-2241Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanderson?
Dr. Sanderson saved my father's life after preforming surgery for a ruptured aortic aneurysm. My father was 80 years old and this type of condition has a very low survival rate. This gifted surgeon gave my Dad another 10 years of life for which we will forever be grateful.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336241363
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanderson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.