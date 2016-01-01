Dr. Sandhaus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Sandhaus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sandhaus, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sandhaus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sandhaus works at
Dr. Sandhaus' Office Locations
-
1
Primary Care- Mount Sinai Queens Ambulatory Pavilion2520 30Th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 808-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhaus?
About Dr. Jeffrey Sandhaus, MD
- Urology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1558341305
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhaus works at
Dr. Sandhaus has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandhaus speaks Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.