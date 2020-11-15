Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Sandler's Office Locations
Jeffrey Kaplan MD LLC4699 Main St Ste 106, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-8182
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and professional !!!!!!!!! Peace of mind after leaving the office !
About Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568425171
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandler speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.