Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Sandler works at Eye Group Of Connecticut in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.