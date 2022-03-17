Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Jeffrey A Sandler MD A P C4060 4th Ave Ste 508, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 497-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sandler is an excellent physician. He’s kind, funny and I know I am in good hands. I highly recommend him to everyone.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 52 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Hlth
- Los Angeles Co Harbor Genl
- U Calif San Diego Med Ctr
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandler speaks German.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.