Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sanfield, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Sanfield, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Sanfield works at Arbor Medical Group G in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.