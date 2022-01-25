Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sassmannshausen, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Sassmannshausen works at Three Rivers Dermatology in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.