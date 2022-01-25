Dr. Jeffrey Sassmannshausen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sassmannshausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sassmannshausen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sassmannshausen, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Locations
Three Rivers Dermatology5650 Coventry Ln, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (217) 508-8478
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Sassmannshausen, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1316928195
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Ind University School Med Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sassmannshausen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sassmannshausen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sassmannshausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sassmannshausen has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassmannshausen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassmannshausen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassmannshausen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassmannshausen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassmannshausen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.