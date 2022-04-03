Dr. Jeffrey Scheib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Scheib, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Scheib, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Scheib, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheib's Office Locations
- 1 1503 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy Ste 1503, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5290
-
2
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheib?
Dr. Scheib is an excellent and highly skilled rheumatologist. He is very professional and helpful. As a physician, he builds his life and work around his appointments, so do try to stick to your appointment and avoid cancelations.
About Dr. Jeffrey Scheib, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1275610370
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheib has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.