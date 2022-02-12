Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Scheirer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berlin, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Scheirer works at Tidal Health Pulmonary in Berlin, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.