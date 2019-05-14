Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schiff, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Schiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Schiff works at NYU Langone Urology Associates - Long Island in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY, Lindenhurst, NY and Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.