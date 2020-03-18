Dr. Schiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Schiller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schiller, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Schiller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Precpt Dr S Bosniak
They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiller's Office Locations
- 1 1550 Richmond Ave Ste 208, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (732) 494-2766
Rahil Patel M.d. LLC98 James St Ste 105, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 494-2766
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Schiller, the office staff were very friendly and made you feel comfortable and at ease. They answered any questions or concerns I had. Dr. Schiller was very professional, answered all questions and I felt very confident while under his care, and the results were outstanding. S.F.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schiller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Minnan
- 1710989470
Education & Certifications
- Precpt Dr S Bosniak
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- St Michael's Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiller has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schiller speaks French and Minnan.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.