Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlueter's Office Locations
- 1 1506 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 679-0133
-
2
Jeffrey Schlueter DO3109 6th Ave Ste B, Ft Worth, TX 76110 Directions (682) 312-7339Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Jeffrey M Schlueter, D.O1510 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 679-0133
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schlueter treated me as a child (many years ago) and now he treats me as an adult. He is kind and genuine, and truly wants to help.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State Univerisity
- University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Baylor University
- Psychiatry
