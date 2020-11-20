See All Psychiatrists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO

Psychiatry
3.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Machi, MD
Dr. Anthony Machi, MD
4.4 (34)
View Profile

Dr. Schlueter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1506 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 679-0133
  2. 2
    Jeffrey Schlueter DO
    3109 6th Ave Ste B, Ft Worth, TX 76110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 312-7339
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Jeffrey M Schlueter, D.O
    1510 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 679-0133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schlueter?

    Nov 20, 2020
    Dr. Schlueter treated me as a child (many years ago) and now he treats me as an adult. He is kind and genuine, and truly wants to help.
    SAC — Nov 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schlueter to family and friends

    Dr. Schlueter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schlueter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033181672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State Univerisity
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlueter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlueter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlueter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlueter has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlueter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlueter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlueter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlueter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlueter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Schlueter, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.