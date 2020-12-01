See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (65)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Schmidt works at Schmidt Facial Plastic Surgery, PC in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations

    Schmidt Facial Plastic Surgery
    125 Inverness Dr E Ste 250, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2020
    had a neograft hair transplant procedure done by Dr. Schmidt (flew in from Austin, TX for it), and I’m really happy with my decision - to both go through with the procedure and choosing the Schmidt Plastic Surgery practice for it. The procedure was thoroughly explained by staff, and the technicians performing the operation were best in class. Dr. Schmidt guided a natural, and organic result, and I was able to get more coverage from the selected amount of grafts (I went for 1500) then I anticipated. Post operation healing was also better than my expectations, and I was able to return to work within a week. I’ve documented and taken several pics of the process which is an advanced procedure not everyone can offer, and that Schmidt Plastic Surgery is definitely a specialist in.
    Chris — Dec 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437379377
    Education & Certifications

    • Gaylon McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic|Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic
    • University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt works at Schmidt Facial Plastic Surgery, PC in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.