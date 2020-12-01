Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Schmidt Facial Plastic Surgery, PC in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.