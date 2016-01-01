See All Podiatric Surgeons in Florence, AL
Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
Map Pin Small Florence, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center and Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at Dr .Jeffrey R Schneider in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr .Jeffrey R Schneider
    120 S Locust St, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 764-2855
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Keller Hospital
  • North Alabama Medical Center
  • Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760586200
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schneider, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at Dr .Jeffrey R Schneider in Florence, AL. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    Dr. Schneider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

