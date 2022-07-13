Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Schock's Office Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.14800 Farmington Rd Ste 103, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 261-7401
Tri County Urologists13251 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48089 Directions (586) 758-0123
Novi office. Suite #22525500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 225, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 426-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan Institute of Urology PC33014 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 261-7401
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Urologist. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional and approachable. He takes the time to listen and discuss your health concerns and advisable treatments in terms that are easy to understand. I have complete confidence in him and his expertise. Also, his staff is very professional. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a Urologist.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital-University Medical Center
- Botsford General Hospital
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Urological Surgery
