Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO

Urology
3.7 (44)
Map Pin Small Livonia, MI
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Schock works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Livonia, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Schock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    14800 Farmington Rd Ste 103, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 261-7401
  2. 2
    Tri County Urologists
    13251 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 758-0123
  3. 3
    Novi office. Suite #225
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 225, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 426-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    33014 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 261-7401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Excellent Urologist. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional and approachable. He takes the time to listen and discuss your health concerns and advisable treatments in terms that are easy to understand. I have complete confidence in him and his expertise. Also, his staff is very professional. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a Urologist.
    Mike H — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710941273
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kennedy Memorial Hospital-University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Botsford General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schock accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Schock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schock has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Schock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

