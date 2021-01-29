See All Otolaryngologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glenview, IL. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hosp

Dr. Schonberg works at Northwestern Medical Group in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Schonberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Ear, Nose and Throat
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Great bedside manner. Very gentle. Really takes the time to listen. Highly recommend !
    — Jan 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508820762
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schonberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schonberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schonberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schonberg works at Northwestern Medical Group in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Schonberg’s profile.

    Dr. Schonberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schonberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schonberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schonberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schonberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schonberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

