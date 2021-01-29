Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schonberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glenview, IL. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hosp
Dr. Schonberg works at
Dr. Schonberg's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Ear, Nose and Throat2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Very gentle. Really takes the time to listen. Highly recommend !
About Dr. Jeffrey Schonberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Persian
- 1508820762
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schonberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schonberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schonberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schonberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schonberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schonberg speaks Persian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schonberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schonberg.
Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.