Dr. Jeffrey Schouten, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schouten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Schouten, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Wisc Clin Cancer Ctr
- Uthsd-Parkland Meml Hosp
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Harborview Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
