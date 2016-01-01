See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jeffrey Schouten, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Schouten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Schouten works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anoscopy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Anoscopy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Ultrasound, Esophageal

Treatment frequency



Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Jeffrey Schouten, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528158698
    Education & Certifications

    • Wisc Clin Cancer Ctr
    • Uthsd-Parkland Meml Hosp
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    • Harborview Medical Center

