Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schratz, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Schratz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Schratz works at GREAT LAKES SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Lockport, NY with other offices in Medina, NY and Kenmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.