Dr. Jeffrey Schulman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Schulman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine.

Dr. Schulman works at Sewing Schulman and Rankin in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sewing Schulman and Rankin
    11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 103, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-2428

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 17, 2018
    Dr. Schulman is the one, after five other doctors, who reaches my son. They have a relationship. Dr. Schulman is a rare breed of doctor in today's medical world. He's a complete doctor, not just a medication manager. He runs overtime if your child needs it, but I have never known any doctor so worth the wait.
    Holly Hicks in Brentwood, MO — Nov 17, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Schulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275688798
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulman works at Sewing Schulman and Rankin in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schulman’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

