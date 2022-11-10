Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schultz, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Schultz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Schultz works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.