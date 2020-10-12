Dr. Jeffrey Schuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schuster, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schuster, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Memorial Hospital
Locations
PMG Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology3825 Foothills Rd Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 636-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience started when my daughter was born and he did a wonderful job monitoring her, guiding us through the process of 2 open heart surgeries in Dallas. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schuster, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1326155813
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schuster speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.