Dr. Jeffrey Schwab, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schwab, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Schwab, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Schwab's Office Locations
WellStar Summit Surgical590 Nancy St NW, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (470) 956-7540
Jeffrey Schwab, MD | Wellstar General Surgery3747 Roswell Rd Ste 312, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (470) 956-7540
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Bedside manner is amazing. He listens, He is informative. I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schwab, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Med Ctr, General Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwab accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwab has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.