Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schwab, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Schwab, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Schwab works at Wellstar General Surgery in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.