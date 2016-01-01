Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Morristown Cardiology - Suite 100 in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like First Degree Heart Block, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.