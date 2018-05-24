Dr. Jeffrey Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schwartz, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Pulmonary Associates1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3100, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
I've been with Dr. Schwartz for a number of years and I must say that he is a fabulous doctor. He's thorough, knowledgeable, and caring. He's even got a great personality!
About Dr. Jeffrey Schwartz, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1821041591
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.