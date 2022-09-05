Dr. Schyberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Schyberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Schyberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Schyberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Schyberg works at
Dr. Schyberg's Office Locations
Jeffrey P. Schyberg M.d. PC836 E 65th St Ste 18, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-4842
- 2 4 Marianna Way Unit 100A, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (912) 352-4842
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schyberg has been our family Doctor/Internist for over 20 years. Why??? He hand his staff (Liz and Catherine) have NEVER failed to treat us like family, with respect, true care and concern and compassion. He listens very carefully to issues and symptoms and therefore makes the proper recommendations based on his knowledge and skill.
About Dr. Jeffrey Schyberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063582799
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schyberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schyberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schyberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schyberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schyberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schyberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.