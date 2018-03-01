Dr. Jeff Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Scott, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.3366 NW Expressway Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1300
Integris Canadian Valley Hospital1201 Health Center Pkwy, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 717-6800
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center600 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 548-1416
Cardiology Services of Enid707 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 977-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott took the time to talk to me and listen to my issues! He seemed very concerned about my problems. He said he would do his best to figure out my pain. He made my pain better with an injection before I left his office. I have been in pain for so long and seen other doctors and now I have hope that this pain will hopefully been taken care of. I left the office emotional because I finally have some answers and possibly a fix to my pain. A huge thank you!! The staff was very friendly also.
About Dr. Jeff Scott, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
