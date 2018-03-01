Overview

Dr. Jeff Scott, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK and Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.