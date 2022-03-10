Dr. Jeffrey Sedgewick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedgewick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sedgewick, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sedgewick, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sedgewick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Sedgewick works at
Dr. Sedgewick's Office Locations
-
1
Sedgewick Eye Associates PC44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 175, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 723-1981
- 2 89 Msgs Sgcxe 1050 Rd, Andrews Air Force Base, MD 20762 Directions (240) 857-4928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sedgewick?
I recently moved to the area and went to get my eyes checked at an optometrist. During that visit, the Dr. noticed something and suggested that I see a Specialist, and suggested Dr. Sedgewick. I made the appointment and have had 2 visits. The wait times are minimal - less than 10 mins to be seen, and the staff is very friendly. Dr. Sedgewick takes the time to explain what he is looking for, what he is doing, and then spends time going over his findings. He goes over everything, he made sure that I understood what he explained, and never left me feeling rushed or uncertain. I plan on moving out of state within the next few months, but will make travel arrangements to continue seeing Dr. Sedgewick and his team; because they are that good. It is very hard to find medical care that actually cares nowadays, and when you do; you will want to hold on to it.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sedgewick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1700998630
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedgewick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedgewick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedgewick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedgewick works at
Dr. Sedgewick speaks Persian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedgewick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedgewick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedgewick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedgewick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.