Dr. Jeffrey Seizys, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Seizys, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Franciscan Hammond Clinic LLC7905 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (708) 852-2555
Franciscan Physician Network1225 E Coolspring Ave # 2-E, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 878-5046
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Seizys is AWESOME!!!! He was my primary family doctor for 20 years. I was sad to discover he gave up his practice. Tring to find a replacement doctor for me and my family will be impossible. We trusted our health care with him. So SAD for us.
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Usaf Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
