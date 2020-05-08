Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Selby works at UK HealthCare in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.