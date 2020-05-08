Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Selby's Office Locations
UK Healthcare -Hip & Knee Replacement125 E Maxwell St Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
i’m interested in talking to him about my hip and knee i heard a lot of good things
About Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1508820846
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
