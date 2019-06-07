Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Selby works at Lung Centre in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN and Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.