Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Newburgh, IN
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Selby works at Lung Centre in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN and Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Selby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Lung Centre
    10288 W State Route 66, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 853-5864
  2. 2
    Selcare LLC
    5010 Davis Lant Dr, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 401-5040
  3. 3
    Hawesville Medical Specialists Pllc
    800 N Elm St, Henderson, KY 42420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 401-5040

Hospital Affiliations
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 07, 2019
    I am totally satisfied with Dr Selby. He is very knowledgeable. He treated me like his equal instead of as though I was beneath him. He explains everything so I can understand. I am so glad I decided to call him. I already feel better after only two visits. The only complaint I would have is the time I had to wait in room. But things happen sometimes they can’t control.
    IN — Jun 07, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992791685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selby has seen patients for Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Selby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

