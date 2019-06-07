Dr. Selby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Selby's Office Locations
1
The Lung Centre10288 W State Route 66, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 853-5864
2
Selcare LLC5010 Davis Lant Dr, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 401-5040
3
Hawesville Medical Specialists Pllc800 N Elm St, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (812) 401-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I am totally satisfied with Dr Selby. He is very knowledgeable. He treated me like his equal instead of as though I was beneath him. He explains everything so I can understand. I am so glad I decided to call him. I already feel better after only two visits. The only complaint I would have is the time I had to wait in room. But things happen sometimes they can’t control.
About Dr. Jeffrey Selby, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selby has seen patients for Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Selby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selby.
