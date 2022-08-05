Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Seley works at DGR Behavioral Health in Reading, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.