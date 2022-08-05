See All Psychiatrists in Reading, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Reading, PA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Seley works at DGR Behavioral Health in Reading, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dgr Mgmt. Inc.
    2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 400, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 378-9601
  2. 2
    Berks Internal Medicine Ltd
    560 Van Reed Rd Ste 101, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-2525
  3. 3
    Connolly Dermatology Philadelphia LLC
    2418 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 714-3418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 05, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Seley for many years. I never was aware of this site, until Dr. Seley is preparing to leave the practice. I came online to try to find my new psychiatrist , and found his ratings. I definitely want to add superior rating to those I found here under his name. I have been seeing psychiatrists for 50 years, off and on. I have seen them most all of my life. Being a retired school teacher, I believe I’ve seen Dr. Seley for enough years to appreciate that he has always been there for me, and has been leading me on the right path to allow me to function in a normal capacity.I have definitely been living a more stable life, free of attempts to harm myself, as had happened occasionally in the past.. I feel that I have been able to lead a more productive life and be a proper member of society, giving joy to others and assistance to others because of the help I received from Dr. Seley.
    Ginger Olsen — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881700532
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Seley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seley has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

