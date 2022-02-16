Dr. Jeffrey Sell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
First Physicians Group1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8791Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On June 18, 2016 I had a quadruple bypass performed by Dr Sell. After my short recovery I have been better the I was 20 years ago. The scar is minimal. and there is nothing I cannot do. I owe my life to this Marvelous man and to my wife for forcing me to see someone. Thank you Dr. Sell I am forever grateful of your talent.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sell, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194719856
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital|Brigham Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sell.
