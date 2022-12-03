Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Serdahely, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University (COM) and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Serdahely works at Shmg Diabetes and Endocrinology - Holland in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.