Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Settecerri, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Settecerri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Settecerri works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus in Novi, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.