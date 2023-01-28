Dr. Jeffrey Settecerri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Settecerri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Settecerri, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Settecerri, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Settecerri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Settecerri works at
Dr. Settecerri's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-0710
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Royal Oak30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 280-8550
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K-12, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
After being to urgent care and the ER first, Dr. Settecerri was able to diagnose and fix the problem! Thank you for helping my toddler
About Dr. Jeffrey Settecerri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Tx Southwestern Med School
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Settecerri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Settecerri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Settecerri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Settecerri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Settecerri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Settecerri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Settecerri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.