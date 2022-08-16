Dr. Jeffrey Sewecke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewecke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sewecke, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sewecke, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Sewecke, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Sewecke works at
Dr. Sewecke's Office Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (877) 660-6777Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Century Medical Assoc Inc133 Church Hill Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (877) 660-6777
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough
About Dr. Jeffrey Sewecke, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487655544
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
