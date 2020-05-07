Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Shadle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Shadle works at Premier Healthcare of North Texas in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.