Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Shakin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Shakin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shakin works at Long Island Vitreo Retinal Cons in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.