Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sharpe, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Sharpe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Sharpe works at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.