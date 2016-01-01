See All Allergists & Immunologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Jeffrey Shaw, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Shaw, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Marshall University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Shaw works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Sheboygan, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Health
    670 Cormier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 431-1964
  2. 2
    Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building
    3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 431-1964

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Nasopharyngitis
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Shaw, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124083712
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Wisc
    • Marshall University
    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
    • Marshall University School of Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaw accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

