Dr. Jeffrey Shepherd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Shepherd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
- Wesley Medical Center
He was very informative and took the time to answer the many questions we had about the upcoming surgery and what to expect.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 2016
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- EMPORIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
