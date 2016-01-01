Dr. Jeffrey Sheridan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sheridan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sheridan, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sheridan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Sheridan works at
Dr. Sheridan's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Waterman1000 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-1171Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
2
Fishman and Sheridan eyeCare Specialists1301 S BAY ST, Eustis, FL 32726 Directions (352) 360-2301
-
3
Fishman & Sheridan eyeCare Specialists2015 Legends Way, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 360-2301
-
4
Fishman & Sheridan eyeCare Specialists640 S Lake St Ste 1, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 360-2301
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheridan?
About Dr. Jeffrey Sheridan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245261619
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- U Hawaii
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheridan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheridan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheridan works at
Dr. Sheridan has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheridan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheridan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheridan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheridan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.