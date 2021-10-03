Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sherman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sherman & Sherman Mds8631 W 3rd St Ste 540E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
Dr Sherman is the best Dr, great bedside manner. He really explains anything you might be going through or procedure you may be having. He never makes you feel rushed. He is the best of the best.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sherman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1114054046
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Fellowship in Digestive Diseases
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.