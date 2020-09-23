Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sherman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peachtree City, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
267 Highway 74 N Ste 1, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Directions
(615) 784-8674
Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
Dr. Sherman truly cares about his patients. I am so glad we found him. He has been a great fit for our loved one and the whole family! We highly recommend him!! He will make himself available for any needs your loved one may have! He will go above and beyond, that’s for sure!
About Dr. Jeffrey Sherman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1881680429
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
