Dr. Shiff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Shiff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Shiff, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 727 N Broadway Ste B1, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 797-4035
- 2 4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste B1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 797-4035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable & right to the point. I've been to a few endocrinologists and he is the one who has been getting me better. His staff is wonderful too. He has even taken the time on his day off to get me my test results & prescribe me the right medicine. Thank you Dr. Shiff
About Dr. Jeffrey Shiff, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
